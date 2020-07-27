Madhya Pradesh MPBSE 12th Result 2020 Today, Where And How To Check

MPBSE Class 12 Result Date And Time: Madhya Pradesh 12th result 2020 will be announced today at 3 pm

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or MPBSE will announce MPBSE 12th Result 2020 today, July 27. MPBSE Class 12 result 2020 will be announced by the state School Education Minister (Independent charge) Inder Singh Parmar in a press conference, at 3 pm.

Candidates, after the official announcement, will be able to check their results by visiting the official websites, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. To check MP board 12th result from the official websites, candidates will be required to use their roll number and registration number as mentioned on the hall ticket as login credentials.

Madhya Pradesh 12th Result 2020: How To Check

Follow the steps mentioned below to check MP 12th result from mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in:

Go to any of the official websites mentioned above. Find and click on the “MPBSE 12th Result 2020” link. Enter the required details as mentioned on the admit card. Click on “Submit” and view MPBSE Class 12 result.

This year, over 8.5 lakh students appeared for the MP Board 12th exams this year. Class 12 final exam was conducted at 3,682 exam centres across Madhya Pradesh under strict safety protocols.



Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Class 12 final exam and result have been delayed this year. The board had to postpone exams due to the nationwide lockdown enforced to stop the spread of COVID-19.



Class 12 final exams in Madhya Pradesh were finally conducted from June 9 to June 16.



For differently-abled students who could not sit for the class 12 final exams from June 9 to June 16, MPBSE will conduct special exam.



A list of shortlisted candidates eligible to appear for the special exams will be published by the board on July 27.



