  Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Release Date And Time Update; Here's What Official Said

Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Release Date And Time Update; Here's What Official Said

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Controller, MP Board Balwant Verma told Careers360 that the evaluation process will take time to complete. "The Class 10, 12 exam results will be announced by the month-end or May first week," the official said

Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 1, 2022 7:22 pm IST

Check official websites to check MP Board 10th, 12th results 2022
Image credit: shutterstock.com

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) is not going to announce the result of Class 10, 12 examinations next week, as suggested by news reports that the 10th, 12th exam results are expected to be announced by April 10. Controller, MP Board Balwant Verma told Careers360 that the evaluation process will take time to complete. "The Class 10, 12 exam results will be announced by the month-end or May first week," the official said.

Once announced, the a total of 18 lakh students who had appeared for the class 10, 12 exams can check the result on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.

The students need to follow these steps to get 10th, 12th exam results on the official websites. Click on 10th, 12th exam results 2022 link at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in. Use your roll number and date of birth. MP Board 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen. Download the MP Board 10th, 12th score cards, take a print out for further reference.

According to the revised MP Board marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works. For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals.

For details on Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th results 2022, please visit the websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE 10th results MPBSE 12th results
