Madhya Pradesh Board, MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Know About Changes In Evaluation Criteria

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The students will get their Class 10, 12 exam results at 1 PM, as per MPBSE. The Class 10, 12 exam results will be available on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in

Education | Updated: Apr 29, 2022 12:48 pm IST

Image credit: shutterstock.com

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: A total of 18 lakh students who had appeared in the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 10, 12 examinations will get their results on Friday, April 29. The students will get their Class 10, 12 exam results at 1 PM, as per MPBSE. The Class 10, 12 exam results will be available on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 LIVE UPDATES

The Madhya Pradesh Board had revised the marking scheme this year. As per the revised marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works. For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals.

Last year, MPBSE declared the Class 10th result on July 14, while Class 12 result on July 29. Both the 10th and 12th exam results received 100 per cent pass percentage. The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks overall, including the practical exam to pass the board exam.

The MP Board conducted the Class 10, 12 examinations between February 17 and March 12 following the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. Almost 1.30 crore copies were evaluated, the evaluation process was commenced in March.

