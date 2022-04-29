Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Girls Shine In Both 10th, 12th Merit Lists; Meet The Toppers

Image credit: shutterstock.com Meet the toppers of MPBSE 10th, 12th exams

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: In the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 10, 12 exam results 2022 announced on Friday, April 29, the girls have performed well in compare to that of male counterpart. All the top positions in the Class 10, 12 exams secured by the female students; Nancy Dubey topped in Class 10, while Pragati Mittal is the 12th topper. Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 LIVE UPDATES

Meanwhile, the pass percentage in both 10th and 12th witnessed a significant drop in compare to that of 2021. The pass percentage in the 10th touched at 59.54 per cent, while a total of 72.72 per cent students cleared the Class 12 exams successfully. Last year, the pass percentage in both 10th and 12th was at 100 per cent.

A total of 18 lakh students had appeared in the Class 10, 12 examinations conducted between February 17 and March 12. The Class 10, 12 exam results are now available on the websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Board had released a revised marking scheme this year. As per the revised marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works. For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals.

The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks overall, including the practical exam to pass the board exam.