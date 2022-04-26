Madhya Pradesh Board To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 Between April 29 To 30

Image credit: shutterstock.com MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 will be announced between April 29 and 30

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board, MPBSE will announce the results of Class 10, 12 examinations 2022 between April 29 and 30. MP Board official told Careers360, "both the Class 10, 12 results will be announced either on April 29 or 30. The date for the result announcement will be notified soon." The Class 10, 12 results will be available on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, once released. According to the official, the result declaration process was delayed due to errors in as many as six papers. Almost 1.30 crore copies were evaluated, the evaluation process was commenced in March.

A total of 18 lakh students appeared in the Class 10, 12 examinations which was held between February 17 and March 12. Last year, the pass percentage for both the 10th and 12th exams was 100 per cent, so far the best pass percentage received by MPBSE. The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks overall, including the practical exam to pass the board exam.

The Madhya Pradesh Board had released a revised marking scheme this year. As per the revised marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works. For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals.

For details on Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th results 2022, the candidates can check the websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.