Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has cancelled the final exams of Class 9 and Class 11. The Classes 9 and 11 students will be evaluated on the basis of their performance in the revision test held from November 20 to November 28, 2020, and the half-yearly exams that were held between February 1 and February 9 this year. The best of the two performances will be used to evaluate the Class 9 and Class 11 students.

While announcing the Class 9 and Class 11 board exam cancellation, the school education department MP board has also released the evaluation criteria as to how students will be awarded marks on the cancelled board exams.

As per an MP board official statement, the final results will be released on the basis of best of five subjects. Students will be declared pass if they qualify in five subjects and fail in one subject out of the total six subjects.

For students who fail to obtain 33 per cent marks in more than one subject, a maximum of 10 grace marks will be awarded. The grace marks, the MP board statement said, can be awarded in more than one subject as well, if required.

Moreover, an option to appear for the MP board Class 9 and Class 11 exams will also be provided to the students who are unable to obtain the minimum required marks in the final exams. Also, in case a student who did not take the November 2020 or the February examination will also be given another opportunity to appear for the examination, once the situation arising out of COVID-19 improves.

Due to steady increases in COVID-19 cases, the Madhya Pradesh Government has decided to postpone the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The Classes 10 and 12 Madhya Pradesh Board exams were scheduled to be held from April 30 and May 1. The MP Board has postponed the High School, Higher Secondary, Higher Secondary (Vocational), Diploma in Pre-School Education and Physical Training examinations by a month. The board is also considering alternative ways for Class 10 and Class 12 exams and will announce any decision with respect to conducting the Class 10, 12 board exams soon.