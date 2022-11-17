Madhya Pradesh MP PAT Result 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download

  • Home
The MP PAT 2022 result is available on the official website of MPPEB and candidates will need the application number or roll number, date of birth and TAC code to download the result.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 17, 2022 3:40 pm IST

MP PAT result 2022 declared.

MP PAT 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022 result. Candidates can download the Madhya Pradesh PAT result through the official website - peb.mp.gov.in. To download the MP PAT 2022 result, candidates need to log in with their application number or roll number, date of birth and TAC code.

The PAT exam is conducted by MPEB for admission to the BSc Agriculture and allied courses at the participating institutions of the state of Madhya Pradesh. This year the exam was held on October 15 and October 16 in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

MP PAT 2022 Result Direct Link

The MP PAT 2022 answer key was released on October 19. And candidates were able to raise objections in online mode against the answer key till October 21. Based on the challenges raised by the candidates the MP PAT 2022 final result is declared.

MP PAT 2022 Result: How To Download

  • Go to the official website-- peb.mp.gov.in
  • And then click on the result tab.
  • The PAT 2022 result link will be available on the new page.
  • Click on the result link and enter the application number or roll number, date of birth and TAC code to download the final result.
  • Click on search and the MPPEB PAT 2022 result will appear on the screen.
  • Check the result and download it.
