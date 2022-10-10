Madhya Pradesh MP PAT Admit Card 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download

MP PAT admit card 2022 issued at peb.mp.gov.in

MP PAT Admit Card 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has issued the Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022 admit card. Aspirants can download the Madhya Pradesh PAT admit card through the official website - peb.mp.gov.in. To download the MP PAT admit card, candidates need to log in with their application number and date of birth. The MPPEB PAT 2022 examination will be held on October 15 and 16, 2022.

The MPPEB admit card will include details like candidate's name, parent's name, photograph, exam date, shift timing, and venue. The candidates are required to carry a hard copy of the MP PAT admit card along with an original photo ID proof. Candidates must report at the examination centre on time otherwise they will not be allowed to enter in the examination centre after the reporting time.

How To Download MP PAT Admit Card 2022:

Go to the official website-- peb.mp.gov.in

Click on the link that reads "TAC - Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT): 2022"

A new page will open where candidates have to enter application number and date of birth

Submit details and MPPEB PAT 2022 admit card will appear on the screen

Verify details mentioned on the admit card PDF and download it

Take a print of the MP PAT admit card for further reference.

Direct Link: MP PAT Admit Card 2022

MPPEB is conducting the Pre-Agriculture Test for candidates seeking admission in four-year BSc (Honours) Agriculture, BSc (Honours) Horticulture, BSc (Honours) Forestry and BTech Agriculture Engineering courses in various universities and institutions across the Madhya Pradesh state.