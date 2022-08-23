  • Home
Madhya Pradesh MP PAT 2022 Registrations To Start On August 31; Important Dates, Eligibility Criteria

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has announced the registration date for Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 23, 2022 9:15 pm IST

MP PAT 2022 Registrations From August 31

MP PAT Application Form 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has announced the registration date for Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022. The MP PAT application form 2022 will be issued on August 31. Candidates will be able to apply online for MP PAT 2022 on the official website -- peb.mp.gov.in. The last date to fill online application is September 14. MPPEB conducts PAT examination to provide admission to candidates in four-year BSc (Honours) Agriculture, BSc (Honours) Horticulture, BSc (Honours) Forestry and BTech Agriculture Engineering courses.

The Board will conduct the MP PAT 2022 examination on October 15 and 16. The examination will be held in two shifts. First shift will be organised from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. The candidates who have passed Class 12 or equivalent exam are eligible to apply for MP PAT 2022 examination.

Candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR) category will have to pay Rs 500 as an application fee, while candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Person with Disabilities (PwD) category have to pay Rs 250 as an application fee.

MP PAT 2022: Important Dates

  • MP PAT application form release date - August 31, 2022
  • Last date to fill online application - September 14, 2022
  • Form correction window - August 31 to September 19, 2022
  • MP PAT 2022 exam dates - October 15-16, 2022

MP PAT Application Form 2022: Steps To Register

  • Visit the official website - peb.mp.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the 'MP PAT 2022 Registration' link.

  • Register with the required details.

  • Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fees.

  • Then click on the “Submit” button.

  • Download and print a copy of the MP PAT 2022 application form for future reference.

