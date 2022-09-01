Madhya Pradesh MP PAT 2022 Registration Begins; Details On Application Process, Eligibility Criteria

MPPEB PAT 2022 Registration

MP PAT 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has started the registration process for Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022. Aspiring candidates can apply for MP PAT 2022 on the official website -- peb.mp.gov.in. The last date to fill Madhya Pradesh PAT application is September 14. The candidates who have passed Class 12 or equivalent examination are eligible to apply for MP PAT 2022 examination.

The board will conduct the PAT exam on October 15 and 16. The examination will be held in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm. The application fee for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Person with benchmark Disability (PwD) categories is Rs 250 and Rs 500 for Unreserved (UR) category.

MP PAT Application Form 2022: Steps To Register

Visit the official website - peb.mp.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the 'MP PAT 2022 Registration' link Register with the required details Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fees Then click on the “Submit” button Download and print a copy of the MP PAT 2022 application form for future reference.

Direct Link: MP PAT Application Form 2022

Madhya Pradesh PEB is conducting the PAT examination to provide admission to candidates in four-year BSc (Honours) Agriculture, BSc (Honours) Horticulture, BSc (Honours) Forestry and BTech Agriculture Engineering courses.