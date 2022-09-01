  • Home
  • Education
  • Madhya Pradesh MP PAT 2022 Registration Begins; Details On Application Process, Eligibility Criteria

Madhya Pradesh MP PAT 2022 Registration Begins; Details On Application Process, Eligibility Criteria

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has started the registration process for Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 1, 2022 3:20 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

CUET PG 2022 LIVE: Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate Shift 2 Begins; Exam Analysis, Answer Key
Shekhawati University BA Final Result 2022 Released, How To Check
NMAT 2022: Apply For Admission To MBA Programme In B Schools; Details Here
Jharkhand Board JAC Class 11 Result 2022 Soon; Official Website, Steps To Download Score Card
MHT CET 2022 Answer Key Today, How To Download
WBJEE 2022 Counselling Registration Ends Today; Details Here
Madhya Pradesh MP PAT 2022 Registration Begins; Details On Application Process, Eligibility Criteria
MPPEB PAT 2022 Registration

MP PAT 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has started the registration process for Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022. Aspiring candidates can apply for MP PAT 2022 on the official website -- peb.mp.gov.in. The last date to fill Madhya Pradesh PAT application is September 14. The candidates who have passed Class 12 or equivalent examination are eligible to apply for MP PAT 2022 examination.

The board will conduct the PAT exam on October 15 and 16. The examination will be held in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm. The application fee for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Person with benchmark Disability (PwD) categories is Rs 250 and Rs 500 for Unreserved (UR) category.

MP PAT Application Form 2022: Steps To Register

  1. Visit the official website - peb.mp.gov.in.

  2. On the homepage, click on the 'MP PAT 2022 Registration' link

  3. Register with the required details

  4. Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fees

  5. Then click on the “Submit” button

  6. Download and print a copy of the MP PAT 2022 application form for future reference.

Direct Link: MP PAT Application Form 2022

Madhya Pradesh PEB is conducting the PAT examination to provide admission to candidates in four-year BSc (Honours) Agriculture, BSc (Honours) Horticulture, BSc (Honours) Forestry and BTech Agriculture Engineering courses.

Click here for more Education News
PEB Madhya Pradesh
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET PG 2022 LIVE: Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate Shift 2 Begins; Exam Analysis, Answer Key
Live | CUET PG 2022 LIVE: Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate Shift 2 Begins; Exam Analysis, Answer Key
CMR Institute of Technology Students Win Smart India Hackathon 2022 For Creating Apps For Farmers
CMR Institute of Technology Students Win Smart India Hackathon 2022 For Creating Apps For Farmers
Shekhawati University BA Final Result 2022 Released, How To Check
Shekhawati University BA Final Result 2022 Released, How To Check
NMAT 2022: Apply For Admission To MBA Programme In B Schools; Details Here
NMAT 2022: Apply For Admission To MBA Programme In B Schools; Details Here
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Application Ends Today; Details Here
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Application Ends Today; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................