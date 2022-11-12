Madhya Pradesh MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round-2 Dates Revised; Here’s Complete Schedule

MP NEET UG counselling round-2 dates revised

The Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has revised the MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 round-2 dates for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes. The dme.mponline.gov.in is hosting the MP NEET UG 2022 second round counselling dates. As per the NEET UG MP round-2 timetable, the department will publish the vacancy chart and list of eligible candidates list for second round on November 18. Earlier the vacancy chart and list of eligible UG medical candidates list for round-2 was scheduled to be released on November 16.

Recommended: NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities) as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now



Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now



MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

Medical aspirants will be able to exercise fresh choice filling and locking between November 19 and November 22. The fresh choice filling and choice locking have been made compulsory for all candidates who want to participate in the second round including admitted candidates of the first round who have opted for upgradation.

The MP NEET UG round-2 seat allotment result will be declared on November 25, while candidates will have to report at the allotted medical and dental college in person for document verification and admission between November 26 and December 2.

The DME Madhya Pradesh will also provide the option for upgradation. Willingness for upgradation for the mop-up round by admitted candidates of MP NEET UG round-2 and round-1 through candidate login will be made available from November 26 to midnight of December 2.

The MCC administers MBBS and BDS counselling for the 15 per cent all India quota seats and the counselling process is underway.