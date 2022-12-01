Madhya Pradesh MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates Revised For Second, Mop-Up Rounds

  • Home
As per the revised NEET UG round-2 dates, reporting to the allotted medical and dental college in person for document verifications and admission against round-2 will continue till December 3 and registration for mop-up will end on December 7.

The Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has revised the MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 dates for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes against the round-2 and mop-up round. The dme.mponline.gov.in is hosting the MP NEET UG 2022 second round and mop-up round counselling dates.

As per the revised NEET UG round-2 dates, the department has asked the medical aspirants to report to the allotted medical and dental college in person for document verifications and admission between December 1 and December 3. Candidates will also be allowed to upgrade seats against the MP NEET UG round-2 counselling. The dates for willingness for upgradation for mop-up round by admitted candidates of second round and candidates of first round who opted for upgradation in second round through candidate login is from December 1 to December 3.

While fresh registration by new candidates for the MP NEET UG mop-up round for admission to MBBS and BDS courses is underway and will continue till December 7. The revised merit list of registered candidates and eligible candidate list will be released on December 8. The department will also announce the vacancies on December 8.

Choice filling and choice locking which is a must for candidates in mop-up round can be done between December 9 and December 11. The MP NEET UG mop-up round allotment result will be declared on December 14, while reporting to the allotted medical and dental college in person for document verification and admissions will have to be done from December 15 to December 17.

MP NEET UG college level admission against stray vacancy round for selected candidates will be done on December 21.

