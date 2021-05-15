MP Board (MPBSE) Class 10 Assessment Plan: Everything You Need To Know

Check MP Board (MPBSE) Class 10 assessment plan here

The School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh has cancelled the Class 10 Board exams considering the gravity of COVID-19 cases. As per the assessment criteria released by the board, Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of their mid-term exams or pre-boards, unit tests, and internal assessment. Students will be assessed out of 100 marks for each subject.

The Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has postponed Class 12 final exams until further orders, in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state. For Class 12, new dates will be announced when the situation improves and students will be given information at least 20 days in advance, the board said.

Check the complete assessment plan here:

The pre-boards will get 50 per cent weightage, unit tests will get 30 per cent and internal assessment will get 20 per cent weightage. Past three years’ performance of schools in board results will be considered.

If a candidate fails to obtain the minimum passing marks (33 per cent), students will be given grace marks and will be promoted to the next class.

Candidates who did not appear for any of the exams throughout the year, including pre-boards or unit tests, will be deemed as unsuccessful. They will have to repeat Class 10 and appear for board exams next year.

For candidates who appear for boards in private mode, there is no scope or internal assessment. Candidates will be given marks based on the average of the best of five subjects obtained by them in the past year.

In case candidates fail to pass the board exam, they will be given 33 marks and promoted to the next class. In case a student is unhappy with the marks given to them, they can appear for written exams at a later stage.