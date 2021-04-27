MP Board Class 10 exam and Class 12 exam have been postponed

Due to steady increases in COVID-19 cases, the Madhya Pradesh Government has decided to postpone the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The Classes 10 and 12 Madhya Pradesh Board exams were scheduled to be held from April 30 and May 1. The MP Board has postponed the High School, Higher Secondary, Higher Secondary (Vocational), Diploma in Pre-School Education and Physical Training examinations by a month.

The board is considering alternative ways for Class 10 and Class 12 exams and will announce any decision with respect to conducting the Class 10, 12 board exams soon, an official statement released in this regard said.

While announcing the postponement, School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh, in their social media handle said: "Various options are being considered in relation to the 10th and 12th examinations conducted by the Board of Secondary Education. Decision will be conveyed soon."

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल द्वारा आयोजित 10वीं /12वीं की परीक्षाओं के संबंध में विभिन्न विकल्पों पर विचार किया जा रहा है। जल्द ही निर्णय लेकर अवगत कराया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/urqT1Yr3i2 — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) April 26, 2021

The state government will promote the students of Class 1 to Class 8 to their next classes on the basis of class project. The board has also cancelled the final exams of Class 9 and Class 11 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. The students will now be evaluated on the basis of their performance in the tests held in the academic session.

Madhya Pradesh has announced summer vacation for state school students studying in Classes 1 to 8 from April 15 to June 13. The vacation has been announced for the government and state-aided schools.