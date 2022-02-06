Image credit: PTI/ FILE As per MPBSE, the class 12 exam will be held from February 18

MP Board 2022 Exams: The application process for the Madhya Pradesh, MP Board class 10, 12 exams will be concluded on Sunday, February 6. MPBSE will conduct the class 10 and 12 exams from February 17. As per the exam schedule, Class 10 exams will be held from February 18 and Class 12 exams will begin on February 17. The exams will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm on the exam days.

The class 10, 12 admit cards has already been released, the candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website- mpbse.mponline.gov.in. They need to use their roll numbers to download the admit cards from the official website.

The Madhya Pradesh Board earlier conducted the pre-board exams in ‘Take Home Exam’ mode till January 31, 2022. The MPBSE had earlier revised the marking scheme for the Class 10 and Class 12 theory and practical exams for the 2022 board exams. According to the revised MP Board marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works.

For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals. 40 per cent questions in both Classes 10 and 12 theory exams will be objective in nature. While the rest 40 per cent will be subjective and 20 per cent of questions will be analytical in nature, an MPBSE statement said.