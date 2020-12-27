Madhya Pradesh To Merge Government Schools Under CM Rise Initiative

Madhya Pradesh to merge government schools

Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has announced that all the government schools situated within 15 km of radius from each other will be merged. As part of the CM Rise school initiative by the state government, all the government schools built within the said radius will be merged and rebuilt into bigger schools hosting classes upto senior secondary. The new schools are proposed to be built with modern facilities including smart classrooms, providing exposure to students in form of excursion, inter-school activities and helping the students to build a professional career.

Teachers and students who are currently associated with the individual schools will be appointed and enrolled under the same school. The objective of the CM Rise school initiative is to help impart education to state school students at par with the central educational boards including Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE).

The plan will be implemented in two phases - in the first phase, schools built within a radius of 3 and 5 km will be merged including 5 primary and 8 middle level schools with 1248 students and 25 teachers. In the second phase schools built within 10 km will also be merged in which 13 primary and 3 middle schools involving 710 students and 32 teachers.

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Indersingh Parmar informed about the project as he said that this will save time on inspection of each small school and put the students under a streamlined process. This would further save expenditure on education and help in utlising funds in developing modern technologies.