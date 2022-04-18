Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra; List Of 10th, 12th Exam Results Likely To Be Announced In May

Image credit: Shutterstock MP board, Maharashtra board, UP board are likely to release their results in May 2022

Board Exam Results 2022: Many Education boards are now on the verge of declaring the results of their final examinations in 2022. While such boards as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), Tamil Nadu, Telangana are set to commence their exams in a few days, state boards like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka are either under the evaluation process or gearing up to declare the results on the month of May 2022.

Previously, the BSEB, Class 10 result was declared on March 31, 2022. Since then, none of the education boards has declared results yet. Students who belong to boards such as the Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE), the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), and the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) are expecting their results in May.

List Of 10th, 12th Exam Results Likely To Be Announced In May

Though there are no official announcements have been made for these following boards, however, the candidates are eagerly waiting for the official declaration in May 2022.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022

The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) is likely to declare the result of Class 10, 12 examinations by the end of April or in the first week of May 2022. The candidates can check the MPBSE Class 10, 12 exam results on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in. MP Board Controller Balwant Verma told Careers360 that the Class 10, 12 exam results will be announced by the month-end or May first week as the evaluation process will take time to complete.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education are set to release the Maharashtra Board Class 10 result 2022 in the last week of May or in the first week of July 2022. The Maharashtra SSC 2022 result will be announced in online mode on the official website mahresult.nic.in. Candidates will be able to get their results on the website after the results are declared.

Karnataka SSLC 2022 Result

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is likely to share the results of Karnataka SSLC 2022 in the second week of May 2022. The board will declare the results on the official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The board will initiate the evaluation process in the last week of April. The supplementary exams of KSEEB will be held in the last week of June tentatively.

UPMSP Class 10th And 12th Results

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, Class 10 and 12 Board Exams have started in the middle of April 2022. The evaluation of the papers will start in the last week of April tentatively. Based on the duration of the evaluation process, the UP board will tentatively release UPMSP Class 10 and 12 results in the last week of May or in the first week of June 2022.