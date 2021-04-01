Madhya Pradesh To Hold University Exams In Both Online, Offline Mode
The UG and PG final semester exams in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in offline mode in May. However, for the UG first and second-year students and PG second-semester students, open-book examinations will be conducted in June in an online mode.
The Higher Education Department of Madhya Pradesh has released a set of guidelines to conduct the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate exams for the 2020-21 session. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department will conduct the university exams in May and June 2021, a statement issued in this regard said.
The UG and PG final semester exams will be conducted in offline mode in May. However, for the UG first and second year students and PG second semester students, open book examinations will be conducted in June in an online mode. As per the MP Higher Education Department guidelines, for the open book exams, the question papers will be uploaded by the colleges at their official websites. The results of online exams will be announced by July. For the offline exams, results will be released by June 2021.
Offline Exams For Final Semester Students
Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department has directed to conduct the exams for the final semester UG and PG programmes in offline mode. To appear for the exams, students will have to go to the exam centres and take the exams. The admit cards will mention the details of the exam centres.
Online Exams For First, Second Semester Students
Online exams in the form of open-book examinations will be conducted for the UG first and second year students and PG second semester students. Students have to download the question papers from the college websites and answer them.
Madhya Pradesh UG, PG Exam Guidelines
For the open book exams, students have to download the question papers from the college websites and answer them within the stipulated time in A4 size papers
For the exams in physical mode, students have to go their respective colleges and appear for the exams in pen and paper format
Students appearing for the exams in online open book format can submit their answer booklets at the nearest collection centre or send the answer booklets to the college Principals through post
Details to be mentioned on the answer booklets -- roll numbers, registration numbers, names of the colleges and universities, exam centre, subject, title of the question paper and page numbers