Madhya Pradesh To Hold UG, PG Semester Exams In Open Book Format

Madhya Pradesh will conduct UG, PG final exams in open book format

The Madhya Pradesh Government will hold the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) semester exams in online open-book format. The UG third-year exams will tentatively be held in June and the PG fourth semester exams in July. As per the exam pattern, the students will receive the online question papers on the exam dates, the answer of which will be written in the answer book sitting at home and have to be submitted to the nearest collection center.

The decision to hold the exams in online open-book format is made after considering the hardships of the students amid Covid and taking the safety of the students and teachers in mind.

While announcing the mode and pattern of examination, the Madhya Pradesh Higher Education department also said that the results of the UG exams will be declared in July and PG in August.

“Undergraduate third year and postgraduate fourth semester examinations will be held in June 2021 and the result will be out in July 2021. Similarly, the graduation first and second year and postgraduate second semester examinations will be held in July 2021 and the result will come by August 2021,” it said.

The education department is yet to announce a time table for the final UG and PG semester exams. As soon as they are announced, students will be ab;e to check them online at the department’s website.

Madhya Pradesh Government earlier canceled offline exams for college, university students, considering the rising number of Covid cases in the state.