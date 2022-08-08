  • Home
  • Education
  • Madhya Pradesh Governor Appoints New Vice-Chancellor For Shahdol University

Madhya Pradesh Governor Appoints New Vice-Chancellor For Shahdol University

The tenure of the vice chancellor will be five years or till he reaches the age of 70.

Education | Edited by Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 8, 2022 6:44 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Emphasises On Need To Instill Confidence In Children
School Drop-Out Rate Decreasing Across All Levels: Government
NMC Invites Applications To Practise Medicine From Persecuted Minorities From Pakistan
Kerala Government Sets Up Panel For Special Schools
Law Graduates Who Stay Out Of Practice For Over 5 Years Have To Clear AIB Exam: BCI To SC
Anganwadi Scheme Open To All Beneficiaries, Aadhaar Registration Mandatory: Government
Madhya Pradesh Governor Appoints New Vice-Chancellor For Shahdol University
Madhya Pradesh governor appoints new vice-chancellor or Shahdol University
Image credit: Careers360
Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Monday appointed professor Ram Shankar as the vice chancellor of Pandit S N Shukla University in Shahdol, an official said. Professor Ram Shankar is currently working in the Political Science department of Jabalpur-based Rani Durgavati University, the official from Raj Bhawan said. The tenure of the vice chancellor will be five years or till he reaches the age of 70, whichever is earlier, he added.

Click here for more Education News
Madhya Pradesh government Vice Chancellor
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
How To Improve Teachers' Dignity, Make Education Futuristic: NCERT Survey Asks Crucial Questions
How To Improve Teachers' Dignity, Make Education Futuristic: NCERT Survey Asks Crucial Questions
CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Live (OUT): Odisha Plus 2 Results At Orissaresults.nic.in; 82.10 Per Cent Pass
Live | CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Live (OUT): Odisha Plus 2 Results At Orissaresults.nic.in; 82.10 Per Cent Pass
JEE Main Result 2022 (Out) Live: Download Session 2 Scorecard; Cut-Off, Toppers, College Predictor
Live | JEE Main Result 2022 (Out) Live: Download Session 2 Scorecard; Cut-Off, Toppers, College Predictor
IIM Lucknow Launches New Chief Marketing Officer Programme
IIM Lucknow Launches New Chief Marketing Officer Programme
IIT Madras Placement Witnesses Rise In Number of Offers; Highest Salary Recorded At 2.5 Lakh US Dollar
IIT Madras Placement Witnesses Rise In Number of Offers; Highest Salary Recorded At 2.5 Lakh US Dollar
.......................... Advertisement ..........................