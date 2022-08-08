Madhya Pradesh Governor Appoints New Vice-Chancellor For Shahdol University
The tenure of the vice chancellor will be five years or till he reaches the age of 70.
Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Monday appointed professor Ram Shankar as the vice chancellor of Pandit S N Shukla University in Shahdol, an official said. Professor Ram Shankar is currently working in the Political Science department of Jabalpur-based Rani Durgavati University, the official from Raj Bhawan said. The tenure of the vice chancellor will be five years or till he reaches the age of 70, whichever is earlier, he added.
