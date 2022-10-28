Madhya Pradesh Governor Appoints New Vice-Chancellor For Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University

  • Home
The vice-chancellor's tenure will be of five years from the date of assuming charge of the office, the official said

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 28, 2022 10:59 pm IST

Image credit: File Photo
Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Friday appointed Dr Arvind Kumar Shukla as the vice chancellor of Gwalior-based Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University, an official said. Shukla is currently posted as a project coordinator at the Indian Institute of Soil Science in Bhopal, he said. The vice-chancellor's tenure will be of five years from the date of assuming charge of the office, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Gwalior
