Madhya Pradesh Governor Appoints New Vice-Chancellor For Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Friday appointed Dr Arvind Kumar Shukla as the vice chancellor of Gwalior-based Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University, an official said. Shukla is currently posted as a project coordinator at the Indian Institute of Soil Science in Bhopal, he said. The vice-chancellor's tenure will be of five years from the date of assuming charge of the office, the official said.

