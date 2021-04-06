Madhya Pradesh Government Schools To Hold Classes 9,11 And Pre-Board Exams In Both Online, Offline Modes

Madhya Pradesh releases new guidelines for exams

Madhya Pradesh School Education Department will be holding Class 10 and Class 12 pre-board exams in both offline and online mode in the government schools. The students can appear for the exams at home or through the online examination portal. The Classes 9 and 11 students who will be appearing for their final exams will also get the similar option. This step has been taken due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

The Madhya Pradesh private schools have been allowed to choose from either of the two options.

The students have been allowed to attempt the paper in online mode. The question papers will be uploaded on the website. The students can attempt the paper on blank sheets and upload them.

Students who chose to attempt the paper at home in offline mode will have to collect the question papers from their schools and then submit them back within the given time. They will be given enough time to attempt the paper and then reach their respective schools to submit them.

The Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams and board exams will be conducted as per the rules stated by the Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Board, Central Board of Secondary Education and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education.

MPBSE Class 10 exams will begin from April 30, 2021 and the MPBSE Class 12 exams will start from May 1, 2021. the exams will be conducted between 8 am and 11 pm. The board has also reduced the MPBSE Class 10 syllabus and MPBSE Class 12 syllabus.

The Madhya Pradesh Government will promote the students of Class 1 to Class 8 to their next classes on the basis of class project.