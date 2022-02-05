  • Home
  • Education
  • Madhya Pradesh Government Eyes To Introduce 'Happiness' Subject In School Syllabus

Madhya Pradesh Government Eyes To Introduce 'Happiness' Subject In School Syllabus

A draft of the books on the subject for Classes 9 to 12 is almost ready, CEO of the Rajya Anand Sansthan (state happiness department), Akhilesh Argal, told PTI.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 5, 2022 4:16 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Odisha Releases Classroom Schedule For School Students
Staggered Lunch Breaks, Sanitisation Of Premises: DDMA Guidelines For Reopening Of Schools, Universities
Gauhati High Court Upholds Government Decision To Convert Madrassas Into General Schools
Schools, Colleges Reopen In Puducherry
Kerala To Commence Offline Classes For Students From February 7
Much Awaited Move, Hope No Learning Disruption Further: Principals On Delhi Schools Reopening
Madhya Pradesh Government Eyes To Introduce 'Happiness' Subject In School Syllabus
In 2016, Madhya Pradesh became the first state in the country to set up happiness department.
Image credit: Shutterstock
Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh government is considering to introduce 'happiness' as a subject in the syllabus of its high school and higher secondary school classes from the next academic session, an official said on Friday.

A draft of the books on the subject for Classes 9 to 12 is almost ready, CEO of the Rajya Anand Sansthan (state happiness department), Akhilesh Argal, told PTI. In 2016, Madhya Pradesh became the first state in the country to set up happiness department. "In November (last year), we gave a presentation on the subject to 80-odd teachers or trainers here.

The following month, we interacted with 80 students from Classes 9 to 12 for five days and discussed the happiness book draft. Their response to the subject was very encouraging," he said. Argal said that the MP School Education Department, All India Council of Technical Education and others organisations are helping them on the project.

"After giving final touches to the books, they will be sent to the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) for clearance," he said. The subject will be mandatory for the students of all streams from Classes 9 to 12, he said, adding that MP would be possibly the first state in the country where this subject will be introduced in schools.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with chief ministers from BJP-ruled states at Varanasi in December last year, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had given a presentation on the works initiated by the Rajya Anand Sansthan and the state's plan to introduce happiness as subject in school syllabus, Argal said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JAM 2022 Exam On Feb 13; Mock Test, Admit Card Details
JAM 2022 Exam On Feb 13; Mock Test, Admit Card Details
GATE 2022 Day 1 LIVE: Afternoon Session Starts; Paper Analysis, Candidates' Reactions
Live | GATE 2022 Day 1 LIVE: Afternoon Session Starts; Paper Analysis, Candidates' Reactions
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE: When Can Students Expect Term 1 Result? Release Date And Time
Live | CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE: When Can Students Expect Term 1 Result? Release Date And Time
PM Modi May Inaugurate AIIMS In Bilaspur In June: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur
PM Modi May Inaugurate AIIMS In Bilaspur In June: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur
MP Board 2022 Exams: Last Date To Register For Class 10, 12 Exams Tomorrow
MP Board 2022 Exams: Last Date To Register For Class 10, 12 Exams Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................