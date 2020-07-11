  • Home
  • Education
  • Madhya Pradesh Government Begins 'Mera Ghar Mera Vidyalaya' Scheme To Facilitate Students

Madhya Pradesh Government Begins 'Mera Ghar Mera Vidyalaya' Scheme To Facilitate Students

Trying to facilitate learning among public school children amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Madhya Pradesh government has started Mera Ghar Mera Vidyalaya Scheme.

Education | ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2020 5:04 pm IST | Source: ANI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Chief Minister Writes To PM Modi To Cancel Final Year Exams In Universities
Opinion: New CBSE Syllabus Will Push JEE, NEET Aspirants To Coaching
Delhi Cancels Final Year Exams For State Universities; Fate Of DU Students Still Undecided
NSNIS Patiala Relaxes Eligibility Norms For Direct Entry To Sports Coaching Course
UGC Guidelines On Exams 'Not Feasible': Tamil Nadu Chief Minister To HRD Minister
All Exams Cancelled In Delhi's Universities: Manish Sisodia
Madhya Pradesh Government Begins 'Mera Ghar Mera Vidyalaya' Scheme To Facilitate Students
Madhya Pradesh government begins ''Mera Ghar Mera Vidyalaya'' scheme to facilitate students
New Delhi:

Trying to facilitate learning among public school children amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Madhya Pradesh government has started Mera Ghar Mera Vidyalaya Scheme.

Under the Mera Ghar-Mera Vidyalaya Scheme, children can now sit for classes in their homes. The scheme aims to provide students with a school-like atmosphere at home. After the launch of the scheme, several teachers and staffers of the schools were seen delivering books and study material to the children.

According to Prabhakar Chaudhry, a teacher in Bhopal, the scheme has been receiving good response from children and parents alike.

Utensils would play the role of the school bell signalling the start and end of the classes. The children have been told to study from 10 am to 1 am and parents have been asked to not give them any household chores during that time. Between 4 pm to 5 pm is dedicated for sports, while from 7 pm to 8 pm, they have to listen to moral stories.

Click here for more Education News
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, Bhopal Madhya Pradesh government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Chief Minister Writes To PM Modi To Cancel Final Year Exams In Universities
Delhi Chief Minister Writes To PM Modi To Cancel Final Year Exams In Universities
Opinion: New CBSE Syllabus Will Push JEE, NEET Aspirants To Coaching
Opinion: New CBSE Syllabus Will Push JEE, NEET Aspirants To Coaching
MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020: Meghalaya Board To Declare Class 12 Arts Results On July 13
MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020: Meghalaya Board To Declare Class 12 Arts Results On July 13
Delhi Cancels Final Year Exams For State Universities; Fate Of DU Students Still Undecided
Delhi Cancels Final Year Exams For State Universities; Fate Of DU Students Still Undecided
NSNIS Patiala Relaxes Eligibility Norms For Direct Entry To Sports Coaching Course
NSNIS Patiala Relaxes Eligibility Norms For Direct Entry To Sports Coaching Course
.......................... Advertisement ..........................