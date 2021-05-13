Madhya Pradesh government has announced free education and monthly pension for children who have lost their parents due to COVID

In the wake of an increasing number of children being orphaned amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced that children who lost their parents or guardians to COVID will be provided free education and Rs 5,000 monthly pension. Besides, the chief minister also said that the state will grant loans on government guarantee to people who want to work.

"We will give Rs 5000 per month pension to children who have lost their parents/guardians in this COVID pandemic. We'll also arrange free education for these children and free ration for these families," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

"We will grant loans to these families on govt guarantee to people who want to work," the chief minister added.

Madhya Pradesh on May 12 reported 8,970 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 84 fatalities, taking its infection tally to 7,00,202 and death toll to 6,679, the state health department told the news agency PTI.

The state government has also postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams due to steady increases in COVID-19 cases. The Classes 10 and 12 Madhya Pradesh Board exams were scheduled to be held from April 30 and May 1.

The board is considering alternative ways for Class 10 and Class 12 exams and will announce any decision with respect to conducting the Class 10, 12 board exams soon, an official statement released in this regard said.