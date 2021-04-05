Madhya Pradesh To Felicitate State-Level Teachers, Principals

Madhya Pradesh to honour teachers, principals

Madhya Pradesh School Education Department will be felicitating the state’s teachers and principals on April 6. Those who have excelled in their respective educational fields and have adopted effective teaching methods will be getting recognition from the state.

The state education minister Mr Inder Singh Parmar will be giving away medals and awards to selected teachers and principals during virtual felicitation ceremony. The event will begin at 3 pm. It has been named as ‘State Level Teachers' Honor 2020 program’.

Due to COVID-19 situation, the event will be conducted in online mode. The faculty members will be joining via video conferencing.

The programme will live telecasted on official Facebook and Twitter pages of Madhya Pradesh School Education Department.

The first and second and second winners of the online state level educational seminar 2020 organized by the Directorate of Public Education will be honoured by giving certificates to two teachers in State Minister Parmar Bhopal.

District Collector will provide certificates, shawls and honour amount of 25 thousand to teachers.

Along with this, the principal of those schools whose exam results have reflected the progress in the past 3 years and the results of the last year have been 90 percent or more, will also be honoured.