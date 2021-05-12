Madhya Pradesh Extends UG, PG Examination Form Submission Deadline

Madhya Pradesh extends UG, PG exam form application deadline till May 31

The Department of Higher Education, Madhya Pradesh, has extended the application date to submit the undergraduate and postgraduate examination forms. Students due to appear for the upcoming UG and PG exams can submit their examination forms till May 31 without the payment of any fee or additional charges, Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said. This was done in response to the challenges faced by the students during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Higher Education Department of Madhya Pradesh took to Twitter to announce this. It said: “Due to the Corona period, many graduate and postgraduate students have not been able to fill their examination form. As per the order issued by the department, now students can take the examination by filling the examination form till May 31 without any late fee.”

उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री @DrMohanYadav51 ने बताया कि, कोरोना काल होने के कारण कई स्नातक और स्नातकोत्तर के छात्र अपना परीक्षा फार्म नहीं भर पाये हैं। विभाग द्वारा जारी आदेशानुसार अब बिना किसी विलंब शुल्क के छात्र 31 मई तक परीक्षा फार्म भर कर परीक्षा में सम्मिलित हो सकते हैं। pic.twitter.com/pHEU2yzjCS — Higher Education Department, MP (@highereduminmp) May 12, 2021

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, exams for UG and PG students in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held in June and July, in open-book format, the state's Higher Education Department said on May 4. For UG final year and PG fourth semester students, exams will be held in June 2021, and results will be announced in July, the Higher Education Department said earlier.

UG first and second year, and PG second semester final exams will be conducted in July. Results of these exams will be declared in August, it added.

The education department further said that practical exams for these students will be held after the theory exams.

Madhya Pradesh government earlier canceled offline exams for college, university students, considering the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.