Madhya Pradesh Extends Document Verification Deadline For Class 1 Free Admission

The School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh, has extended the last date for verification of documents for free admission to Class 1 in private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) act. Parents can now complete the process by July 12. The last date to submit application forms was July 9.

“The last date for application verification for free admission in private schools has been extended till July 12, 2021. Therefore, parents who have applied online but have not got the verification done yet, can get the verification done till July 12,” the department said on social media.

Documents required for free admission to schools under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act include caste certificate, birth certificate of the child, proof of residence, and Aadhar card.

Parents can visit their nearest Jan Shiksha Kendras, which is generally a Government school, to verify the documents. If the verification process is not completed, the application for admission will be rejected, an official statement said.

The objective of RTE is to provide free and compulsory education for children between the six and 14 years age group.

Recently, Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said that private unaided schools in the state can charge only the tuition fee until further orders. During the 2021-22 academic year, parents do not need to pay any fee, except for the tuition fee, and schools cannot increase their fees until further orders, an official statement said.