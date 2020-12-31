Madhya Pradesh Extends Deadline For Renewing Private School’s Recognition

  • Home
Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has extended the last for the private schools to submit online applications for their renewal till March 31, 2021.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 31, 2020 4:19 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

New Delhi:

Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has extended the last for the private schools to submit online applications for their renewal till March 31, 2021. All the higher and senior secondary schools whose validity ended March 31, 2020 can submit renewal applications till next year. The schools can apply for the same at the online portal of MP School Education Department. The concerned private school can submit their renewal fees in three installments until the deadline. Earlier the private schools were asked to submit their renewal fee by December 31, 2020.

Madhya Pradesh private schools can click on this direct link to procure the application form for renewal

The deadline has been extended with respect to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Various private schools had cited difficulties in payment of the renewal fees amid conducting online classes, admissions and dealing with the new educational rules and regulations as per the National Education Policy (NEP-2020).

Those private schools who have already submitted the fee for their renewal as per the earlier deadline will not have to submit any additional fee.

This relaxation is valid for those schools which were approved by the state government in the year 2017. The government has also clarified that no further relaxation for fee submission shall be given.

Authorities of the respective private schools can contact the officials at the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department or refer its official website www.sednmp.nic.in/.

Madhya Pradesh
