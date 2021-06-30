Madhya Pradesh Extends Application Deadline For Class 1 Free Admission Under RTE Act

The deadline has been extended in the interest of students, after receiving several requests, the department said (representational)

The School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh, has extended the last date for submission of online applications for free admission to Class 1 in private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) act. Parents can submit applications up to July 9. Earlier, the last date was June 30.

“Online applications for free admission to Class 1 at private schools, under the Right to Education Act, for the session 2021-22, can now be done till July 9, 2021. Earlier this date was fixed as June 30,” the department said.

The deadline has been extended in the interest of students, after receiving several requests, it added.

Documents required for admission to schools under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act include Caste Certificate, Birth Certificate of the child, proof of residence, and Aadhar Card.

The document verification can be done at the nearest Jan Shiksha Kendra, generally a Government school, an official statement said. If the verification process is not completed, the application for admission will be rejected, it said.

The objective of RTE is to provide free and compulsory education for children between the age of six and 14 years.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided not to reopen schools from July 1 and continue with online classes.

"Schools will not reopen in the state from July 1. Studies will continue through online platforms and TV broadcasts. The decision on opening schools will be taken after discussing with the Centre, other states, and experts," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on June 28.