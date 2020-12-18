Madhya Pradesh To Evaluate Class 1 To 8 Students On The Basis Of Worksheet

The Madhya Pradesh Government has decided to evaluate the students of Class 1 to Class 8 in the upcoming half-yearly and annual exams on the basis of worksheets. While announcing the decision, Commissioner State Education Center, Lokesh Kumar Jatav told that the worksheets will be provided to the Class 1 to Class 8 students.The half-yearly evaluation of Class 1 to Class 8 Madhya Pradesh board students will be done in the month of January and annual assessment in February and March.

The Madhya Pradesh State Education Center has issued guidelines regarding Class 1 to Class 8 MP board half-yearly evaluation (Pratibha Parva) and Class 1 to Class 8 MP board annual evaluation of students for the academic session 2020-21.

As per the guidelines, the children of Classes 1 and 2 will be given a practice book from the schools with a worksheet. The worksheet will contain questions from Hindi, English and Mathematics. The worksheets for the students of Class 3 to Class 8, will however, have skill based questions and project works. There will be spaces for answering questions and writing project work in the worksheets, a Directorate of Public Relations statement said.

The School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh took to Twitter and said: “Evaluation of students from class 1 to 8 in government schools in the state will be done on the basis of worksheet. Commissioner State Education Center, Mr Lokesh Kumar Jatav told that the worksheet will be given to children from Class 1 to 8.”

As per the Directorate of Public Relations statement, half-yearly evaluation of the students will be done between January 20 and January 30 and the annual assessment will be held in two slots -- one from February 15 to February 28 and the other from March 10 to March 20. Under 'Hamara Ghar-Hamara Vidyalaya', teachers will evaluate the co-educational and personal social qualities of the students and determine their grades.