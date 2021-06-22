  • Home
  • Education
  • Madhya Pradesh To Establish High Quality, Well-Equipped Schools: School Education Minister

Madhya Pradesh To Establish High Quality, Well-Equipped Schools: School Education Minister

The schools will be made functional within three years and it has been decided that they will be built every 15 kilometers in each district. The cabinet today has approved Rs 6,952 crore for the first phase of this scheme.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 22, 2021 8:31 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Government To Announce Class 9, 11 Results Today; Details Here
Not Calling Students Back To Schools Anytime Soon: Manish Sisodia
Yoga Included In Government School Curriculum From Classes 1 To 10 In Haryana: Chief Minister
Extra Marks For Class 8 To 12 Students Nurturing Plant Saplings: Haryana Chief Minister
UP Unlock: Schools, Colleges Not To Open Yet For Physical Classes
Committees Formed To Prepare Academic Curriculum: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister
Madhya Pradesh To Establish High Quality, Well-Equipped Schools: School Education Minister
MP to set up schools to improve the quality of education in the state
New Delhi:

The Madhya Pradesh Government on Tuesday, June 22, said that the government will set up as many as 9,200 “high-quality and well-equipped” schools to improve the quality of education in the state. The schools will be made functional within three years and it has been decided that they will be built every 15 kilometers in each district. The cabinet today has approved Rs 6,952 crore for the first phase of this scheme.

Mentioning the features of the prospective schools, Inder Singh Parmar School Education Minister Madhya Pradesh Government, said: “In order to improve the quality of education in the state, it has been decided to open 9,200 high quality and well equipped schools in the next 3 years. These schools will be developed every 15 kms in the districts.”

In the first phase of the scheme, the minister said as many as 253 schools will be opened by the Education Department and 96 by the Tribal Welfare Department.

The Madhya Pradesh Government this year while announcing the budget said that it has been transferring funds to the school students’ bank accounts as part of the consolidated scholarship scheme under the MP state school education department. The scholarships are being given to the students of Class 9 to Class 12.

Click here for more Education News
Madhya Pradesh government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra MHT MBA CET 2021 Registration Begins, Here’s Direct Link
Maharashtra MHT MBA CET 2021 Registration Begins, Here’s Direct Link
Jamia Millia Islamia Begins PhD Entrance Exams In Offline Mode From Today
Jamia Millia Islamia Begins PhD Entrance Exams In Offline Mode From Today
'If There Is Any Fatality, We Will Hold State Government Responsible', Supreme Court Tells Andhra Pradesh
'If There Is Any Fatality, We Will Hold State Government Responsible', Supreme Court Tells Andhra Pradesh
Delhi Government Declares Class 9, Class 11 Results
Delhi Government Declares Class 9, Class 11 Results
At 67, Vadodara Woman Fulfils Decades-Old Doctorate Dream
At 67, Vadodara Woman Fulfils Decades-Old Doctorate Dream
.......................... Advertisement ..........................