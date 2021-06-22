Madhya Pradesh To Establish High Quality, Well-Equipped Schools: School Education Minister

MP to set up schools to improve the quality of education in the state

The Madhya Pradesh Government on Tuesday, June 22, said that the government will set up as many as 9,200 “high-quality and well-equipped” schools to improve the quality of education in the state. The schools will be made functional within three years and it has been decided that they will be built every 15 kilometers in each district. The cabinet today has approved Rs 6,952 crore for the first phase of this scheme.

Mentioning the features of the prospective schools, Inder Singh Parmar School Education Minister Madhya Pradesh Government, said: “In order to improve the quality of education in the state, it has been decided to open 9,200 high quality and well equipped schools in the next 3 years. These schools will be developed every 15 kms in the districts.”

सरकार ने #MadhyaPradesh में शिक्षा का स्तर सुधारने के लिए अगले 3 वर्षों में उच्च गुणवत्ता और सर्व सुविधायुक्त 9200 स्कूल खोलने का निर्णय लिया है।



जिलों में यह स्कूल हर 15 किलोमीटर पर विकसित किए जाएंगे।1/2 pic.twitter.com/QC0TVU6WSj — Indersingh Parmar (@Indersinghsjp) June 22, 2021

In the first phase of the scheme, the minister said as many as 253 schools will be opened by the Education Department and 96 by the Tribal Welfare Department.

योजना के प्रथम चरण में 253 स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा और 96 आदिम जाति कल्याण विभाग द्वारा खोले जाएंगे।



कैबिनेट ने आज इस योजना के प्रथम चरण के लिए 6952 करोड़ रु. की मंजूरी दे दी है।2/2 — Indersingh Parmar (@Indersinghsjp) June 22, 2021

The Madhya Pradesh Government this year while announcing the budget said that it has been transferring funds to the school students’ bank accounts as part of the consolidated scholarship scheme under the MP state school education department. The scholarships are being given to the students of Class 9 to Class 12.