Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Directs Colleges To Conduct Exams On Time

Image credit: Facebook @Jansampark Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh will hold the university exams on time

The Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister has directed the universities of the state to conduct the examinations on time. The minister has, however, said that the government's guidelines with respect to COVID-19 should be compulsorily followed during the college examinations. "Make sure to follow social distancing rules, wear masks and maintain healthy respiratory etiquettes during the examinations,” he said.

The Higher Education Minister Dr Mohan Yadav in a video conference has discussed in detail several aspects of university examinations including how to conduct them, examination results, practical examinations and new courses. Apart from Dr Yadav, Principal Secretary Higher Education Anupam Rajan was also present.

The higher education minister also said that LLB final exam results should be declared on time. Students, the minister said, can submit the copy of the examinations to their nearest colleges. Colleges and universities must ensure that students do not have to face any kind of problem during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister also asked colleges to increase the number of examination centers. “It should also be ensured that students enroll only once. Repeated enrollment processes should not be entertained,” he added.

Principal Secretary, Higher Education Anupam Rajan held a discussion with authorities regarding the conduct of the university examinations, practical examinations, results of PG first and third semesters exams, new courses, enrolment of new students, unique IDs, eligibility, etc., for the academic session 2020-21. He also discussed the new courses in universities and colleges such as Agriculture, Veterinary, Horticulture, Medical Colleges and Tourism, Nursing and Para-medical courses and provided inputs to the concerned registrars.