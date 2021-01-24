Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Addresses Teachers' Union

Madhya Pradesh State School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar addressed school teachers today, January 24. He motivated the teachers to work towards making the state self-reliant in line with the AtmaNirbhar Bharat campaign. While addressing the state teachers’ meeting at Samanvay Bhavan, Mr Parmar asked the teachers to help in successful implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) and work towards educating the students with full dedication while contributing in establishing India as a global teacher. The event was attended by the officials of teachers association including regional head Bharat Patel and secretary Govind Bisen.

He also mentioned about the new online grievance redressal system launched to help the school teachers and staff facing any issues on the campus. He ensured timely redressal of complaints. He further took note of all the suggestions and problems shared by the attendees and suggested solutions for the same.

He asked the teachers to visit their respective districts and arrange discussions on the new education policy and ask for suggestions to improve the implementation of the education policy. While referring to Acharya Chanakya, Mr Parmar said a single teacher had been able to bring the entire nation together and built incredible India, in the similar manner the teachers can transform the Indian education system with the help of the new policy.