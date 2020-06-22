Madhya Pradesh Degree, PG Exams Cancelled, Students To Be Promoted

Madhya Pradesh government has decided cancel the final year examinations of both Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) students. Final year or semester results will be declared on basis of highest marks obtained in previous years or semesters, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

He also said the students may opt for offline exams later if they want to improve marks and dates for these exams will be announced later.

First and second-year students of UG courses and second-semester students of PG courses will also be promoted to the next year or semester on the basis of previous year's or semester's performance or internal assessment, Mr Chouhan added.

In a series of tweets, he also said review regarding reopening of schools to be done on July 31.

“Exams to be held once again for students who could not write their class 12th examinations due to any reason,” the chief minister said.

In May last week, the state government had announced that the final year or semester exams for graduate, post-graduate and other courses for all universities in Madhya Pradesh will be held between June 29 and July 31.

Madhya Pradesh’s decision is coming after the Maharashtra government on Friday decided to make final year or semester university examinations optional.

According to an official statement, state minister Uday Samant said the examinations of students who have cleared previous semesters but have opted for tests will be held keeping in mind the spread of COVID-19 locally.

Students who have cleared all previous semesters but do not wish to appear for the final one will be passed based on their respective aggregate marks, the statement said.

Mr Samant said the decision has been taken to end uncertainty in the minds of students and parents with regard to university examinations whose schedule was affected due to the outbreak.



