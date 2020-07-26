  • Home
  • Education
  • Madhya Pradesh To Conduct Online Competition On Freedom Struggle For Students

Madhya Pradesh To Conduct Online Competition On Freedom Struggle For Students

Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Culture is conducting an online competition to raise awareness about freedom struggle. The competition will be open to students from classes 9 to 12 and for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 26, 2020 7:02 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

UP Governor Inaugurates Educational Channel ''Swayam Prabha''
Madhya Pradesh Board To Announce Class 12 Results Tomorrow
Private Schools In Gujarat To Resume Online Classes From Monday
Punjab Government Schools Not To Charge Admission, Re-Admission, Tuition Fee This Year
Punjab Chief Minister Announces Cash Prize For Class 12 Students Who Scored Above 98%
Punjab Education Minister Felicitates Class 12 Topper From Sangrur District
Madhya Pradesh To Conduct Online Competition On Freedom Struggle For Students
MP will conduct online competition on the theme of freedom struggle
New Delhi:

Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Culture is conducting an online competition to raise awareness about freedom struggle. The competition will be open to students from classes 9 to 12 and for undergraduate and postgraduate students. The competitions which are being organized include a photo quiz, slogan writing, poetry writing, and patriotic song or poem reciting competition. Students can send their entries online on 'mp.mygov.in' by August 10.

The State Minister for Culture, Usha Thakur said that 48 winners will be selected from the competition. The ministry has earmarked 1,79,000 worth of prize to be distributed to the winners.

For the photo quiz competition, and Freedom struggle inspired slogan writing there will be one prize each of Rs. 5000, Rs. 3000, Rs. 1000 and five prizes of Rs. 500 worth will be awarded.

Eight prizes each will be awarded in School, and college categories respectively.

Similarly, for patriotic poem writing competition the first prize is Rs. 10,000, second prize is Rs. 5,000, and third prize is Rs. 3,000. Five prizes each of Rs. 1,000 will be awarded as consolation prize. In this competition, all residents of Madhya Pradesh under the age of 35 years can participate.

In the solo and group song competition, the first prize is Rs. 50,000, second prize is Rs. 25,000, and third prize is Rs. 10,000. Five consolation prizes each of Rs. 5,000 will be given. In this competition, participants can sing or recite patriotic composition from before 1947 or their own original composition.

All the winners will also be given books on freedom struggle and patriotic song audio cds.

Click here for more Education News
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, Bhopal
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UP Governor Inaugurates Educational Channel ''Swayam Prabha''
UP Governor Inaugurates Educational Channel ''Swayam Prabha''
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Speaks To Students Who Cleared Board Exams
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Speaks To Students Who Cleared Board Exams
Madhya Pradesh MPBSE 12th Result 2020 Tomorrow, Where And How To Check
Madhya Pradesh MPBSE 12th Result 2020 Tomorrow, Where And How To Check
DTU Admission 2020: Undergraduate Counselling After JEE Main 2020, Details Here
DTU Admission 2020: Undergraduate Counselling After JEE Main 2020, Details Here
St. Stephen's To Charge Room Rent From Students Who Can't Vacate Hostel
St. Stephen's To Charge Room Rent From Students Who Can't Vacate Hostel
.......................... Advertisement ..........................