Madhya Pradesh To Conduct Online Competition On Freedom Struggle For Students

MP will conduct online competition on the theme of freedom struggle

Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Culture is conducting an online competition to raise awareness about freedom struggle. The competition will be open to students from classes 9 to 12 and for undergraduate and postgraduate students. The competitions which are being organized include a photo quiz, slogan writing, poetry writing, and patriotic song or poem reciting competition. Students can send their entries online on 'mp.mygov.in' by August 10.

The State Minister for Culture, Usha Thakur said that 48 winners will be selected from the competition. The ministry has earmarked 1,79,000 worth of prize to be distributed to the winners.

For the photo quiz competition, and Freedom struggle inspired slogan writing there will be one prize each of Rs. 5000, Rs. 3000, Rs. 1000 and five prizes of Rs. 500 worth will be awarded.

Eight prizes each will be awarded in School, and college categories respectively.

Similarly, for patriotic poem writing competition the first prize is Rs. 10,000, second prize is Rs. 5,000, and third prize is Rs. 3,000. Five prizes each of Rs. 1,000 will be awarded as consolation prize. In this competition, all residents of Madhya Pradesh under the age of 35 years can participate.

In the solo and group song competition, the first prize is Rs. 50,000, second prize is Rs. 25,000, and third prize is Rs. 10,000. Five consolation prizes each of Rs. 5,000 will be given. In this competition, participants can sing or recite patriotic composition from before 1947 or their own original composition.

All the winners will also be given books on freedom struggle and patriotic song audio cds.