Madhya Pradesh Colleges, Universities To Reopen With 50% Attendance

After remaining shut for months due to the COVID-9 pandemic, universities and colleges in Madhya Pradesh will reopen with 50 per cent attendance from September 15, an official said on Saturday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 11, 2021 4:58 pm IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Shutterstock
Bhopal:

The state has at least 1,400 colleges and 56 universities with nearly 13.5 lakh students, of which two lakh are freshers, the official said.

“All teachers and non-teaching staffers have been asked to conduct classes with 50 per cent students from September 15,” state Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said in a release.

It is mandatory for teaching, non-teaching staff and students to submit certificates of having taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, he said.

Apart from this, COVID -19 appropriate behaviour must be strictly adhered to on college and university campuses, the minister said. Online classes for students will continue, and officials have been asked to chart out a timetable for online and offline classes, he said.

Libraries, hostels and mess will reopen in a phased manner in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, Yadav added. Madhya Pradesh saw five fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, following which the state currently has 130 active infections.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Education News
