Madhya Pradesh: Coaching Institutes To Offer Free Classes For COVID-Orphaned Students

MP Coaching Instiutes Offer Free Classes To Students Orphaned By COVID-19 (Representational)

Madhya Pradesh Coaching Honours Association will provide free coaching and hostels to the students who suffered the loss of their parents during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was informed by Laxmi Narayan Bakoria, President Coaching Association to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Moreover, Madhya Pradesh Government will allow the coaching classes in the state to conduct physical classes with 50 per cent occupancy shortly. However, the government has not declared any official date regarding the same. Physical classes in government schools has already been resumed in Madhya Pradesh.

However, both coaching centers and schools are guided to strictly adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols.

The School Education Department, MP has tweeted and informed about this development.

These discussions took place in a meeting between the chief minister and a delegation of the association at CM residence on August 11. In the same meeting, the state government said to consider allowing the coaching institutions to conduct the physical classes.

The Chief Minister has instructed all the coaching regulators to follow the COVID-19 protocol in the physical classes.

The state government schools already resumed the physical classes for students of Class11 and 12 with 50 percent on July 26 and for students of Classes 9 and 10, physical classes resumed on August 5.

Schools and colleges are closed all over the country for more than a year now due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. Now, educational institutions in many areas of the country are resuming offline classes in a phased manner. The state government has passed guidelines and asked the school authorities to strictly follow the guidelines.