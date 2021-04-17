Madhya Pradesh Classes 9, 11 Final Exams Cancelled

Madhya Pradesh cancels Classes 9, 11 final exams

The Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has cancelled the final exams of Class 9 and Class 11 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. The students will now be evaluated on the basis of their performance in the revision test held in November 2020 and the half-yearly exams that were held in February this year.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Board Exams Rescheduled, To Be Held In June

As per an official statement, the final results will be calculated on the basis of best of five subjects. Students who fail to secure 33 per cent marks in more than one subject, a maximum of 10 grace marks will also be provided. However, the grace marks will be given in more than one subject as well, if required. And for those students who are unable to obtain the minimum required marks will be provided an option to take the exams once the situation arising out of COVID-19 improves.

The School Education Department took to Twitter to announce the cancellation of Class 9 and Class 11 exams. It said: “As per the instructions issued by the School Education Department, the students of Class 9th and 11th will not take the annual examination and they will be evaluated on the basis of the assessment done earlier during the academic session.”

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Madhya Pradesh has also postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The MPBSE board exams 2021 were supposed to begin from April 30 for Class 10 and from May 1 for Class 12. This has been done to avoid any over-crowding around the exam-centres and increase the risk of spreading infection.