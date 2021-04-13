Madhya Pradesh Classes 10,12 Outstation Students To Submit Pre-Board Answer Sheets At Local Centres

Madhya Pradesh Classes 10,12 outstation students can submit answer sheets at nearest centre

Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has allowed the outstation students of Classes 10 and 12 to submit their pre-board answer sheets at their nearest examination centre. All the state schools have been asked to make collection centres for the answer sheets which will be later evaluated by the concerned authorities.

Due to the rising COVID-19 cases, the state education board has taken a call on the pre-board exams. The regular pre-board exams were modified as the students were allowed to attempt the paper at their homes and later submit them to their respective schools. Now the hostellers who would be staying at their respective places have been given the option to submit their pre-board answer sheets to regional centres or schools.

Madhya Pradesh School Education Department said, “The Class 10 and 12 hostellers studying in state-owned schools can submit their pre-board exams answer sheets at any nearest exam centre to their respective homes. The answer sheets will be evaluated as per the rules stated by the board for the offline and online exams”.

It further said that the state-run Navodaya schools must conduct the exams as per the orders issued by the Home Secretary.

Madhya Pradesh had earlier announced that it will be holding Class 10 and Class 12 pre-board exams in both offline and online mode in the government schools. The students can appear for the exams at home or through the online examination portal.

“The Madhya Pradesh private schools have been allowed to choose from either of the two options. The students have been allowed to attempt the paper in online mode. The question papers will be uploaded on the website. The students can attempt the paper on blank sheets and upload them”, as stated by the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department.

It had earlier announced summer vacations for for state school students studying in Classes 1 to 8 of government and state-aided schools from April 15 to June 13.