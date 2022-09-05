  • Home
Madhya Pradesh: Class 5, 8 Final Exams To Be In Board Pattern, Says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The CM, who was interacting with 15,000 newly hired teachers at an event, also said the audit of internal marks will be regularized in schools.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 5, 2022 1:26 pm IST

The Class 5 and Class 8 exams in Madhya Pradesh government, government-recognised private and government-aided schools will be in the "board examination" pattern.
Image credit: Careers360
Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said Class 5 and Class 8 final examinations in government, government-recognised private and government-aided schools will be in the "board examination" pattern.

He, however, did not give details of what the board examination pattern would entail. The CM, who was interacting with 15,000 newly hired teachers at an event, also said the audit of internal marks will be regularized in schools.

He hailed the teachers for being the architects of a child's future and said his government will provide all support to make the education system in the state the best in the country. He also said teachers must work towards removing the fear of the English language among students.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Shivraj Singh Chauhan
