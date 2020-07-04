Image credit: Shutterstock MP Board 10th Result 2020 to be announced today

The Madhya Pradesh 10th Result will be available on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or MPBSE anytime soon. Students can access the MP Board 10th Result 2020 using their roll numbers mentioned in the MPBSE Class 10 admit cards. According to reports, the board will also let private portals host the MPBSE Class 10 results. MPBSE Class 10th exams were held in March and a few remaining papers left had to be cancelled as a precautionary measure to control COVID-19. Marks on the cancelled remaining papers will be allotted on the basis of average of internal assessments. This year, more than 10 lakh students took the Class 10 MP board exams.

Last year, as many as 8,74,510 students registered for MPBSE Class 10th results and 8,66,725 students took the exam. The overall pass percentage in 2019 was 61.32 percent.

How To Check MPBSE Class 10 Results

STEP 1: Visit mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in

STEP 2: Insert roll number and other required login credentials

STEP 3: Submit and view MP Class 10th result

Students viewing the results from private portals can, however, cross-check their results from the official source for authentication.

The Madhya Pradesh board is yet to decide on the date of Class 12th results. The MPBSE Class 12 exams which started in March, had to be postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, concluded on June 16, 2020.