Madhya Pradesh Class 10 Board Exam Result Declared, 62.84% Pass

Madhya Pradesh Class 10 board exam result has been declared. 62.84% students have passed the Class 10 exam this year. The result is available on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. MP Board Class 10 Result. Last year 61.32% students had qualified the exam.

In the top 10 positions, a total of 360 students are there. 15 students have secured 100% result this year in MP board Class 10 exam.

A total of 9,01,427 students had registered for the exam of which 8,93,336 students had appeared for the Class 10 exam. the result has been withheld for 1,444 students.

A total of 342390 students have secured first division in the Class 10 exam. A total of 215162 and 2922 students have secured second and third division, respectively.

The pass percentage among boys is 60.09 and among girls is 65.87.

27.27% of the private candidates who took MP Board Class 10 exam have qualified.

The performance of government and non-government schools are at par. While government schools have registered 63.64% pass, non-government schools have registered 61.65% pass.