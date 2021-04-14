Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Board Exams Rescheduled, To Be Held In June

Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Board Exams Rescheduled To June

Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has postponed the high school, higher secondary, higher secondary vocational, diploma in pre-school education, physical training correspondence examinations by one month. These examinations will now be started from the first week of June 2021 and will be conducted till the last week.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Madhya Pradesh has postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams along with other correspondence exams by a month. The exams were earlier scheduled to be held between April 30 and May 1. The MPBSE board exams 2021 were supposed to begin from April 30 for Class 10 and from May 1 for Class 12.

This has been done to avoid any over-crowding around the exam-centres and increase the risk of spreading infection.

"In order to avoid spread of COVID-19 infection in the state and over-crowing of students around the schools and examination centres, the department has decided to postpone the exams scheduled between April 30 and May 1 for a month", the state edcuation department said.

It further said that, "The exams will now begin in the first week of June and will be conducted till the last week of June. The complete board exams date sheet will be released later".

मा.शि.म द्वारा आयोजित हाईस्कूल / हायर सेकेण्डरी / हायर सेकेण्डरी व्यावसायिक/डिप्लोमा इन प्री-स्कूल एजूकेशन,शारीरिक प्रशिक्षण पत्रोपाधि परीक्षाएं 1 माह के लिए स्थगित की जाती है। यह परीक्षाएं अब माह जून 2021 के प्रथम सप्ताह से प्रारंभ की जाकर अंतिम सप्ताह तक सम्पन्न कराई जायेंगी। pic.twitter.com/uyh15hvyO7 — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) April 14, 2021

On April 6, Madhya Pradesh School Education Department announced that it will be conducting Class 10 and Class 12 pre-board exams in both offline and online mode in the government schools.

The students can appear for the exams at home or through the online examination portal. The Classes 9 and 11 students who will be appearing for their final exams can also exercise a similar option.

The state government will promote the students of Class 1 to Class 8 to their next classes on the basis of a class project.

On March 30, the Madhya Pradesh government announced that all schools in the state up to Class 8 will remain shut till April 15. Earlier, on March 4, a decision was taken to shut these schools till March 31.