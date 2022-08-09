Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chouhan To Conduct Class On Tricolour At Government School

  • Home
The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will interact with students and educate them about the tricolour, its importance and precautions to be taken while unfurling it.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 9, 2022 4:20 pm IST | Source: PTI

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will on Wednesday conduct a class on the development of the national flag at a government school, where he also studied, an official said on Tuesday.

The chief minister will interact with students and educate them about the tricolour, its importance and precautions to be taken while unfurling it, among other aspects, he said. Chouhan will narrate the story of the tricolour in an easy and interesting manner and also tell the students about the purpose behind hoisting it in each and every household, the official said.

He reviewed the preparations for his class with senior officials, including the school education department's principal secretary Rashmi Arun Shami, the tourism and culture department's principal secretary Sheoshekhar Shukla, the public relations department's principal secretary Raghvendra Kumar Singh and the chief minister's secretary M Selvendram.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

