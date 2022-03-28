  • Home
  • Education
  • Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Assures MBBS Courses In Hindi Language, Revamps Flagship Schemes

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Assures MBBS Courses In Hindi Language, Revamps Flagship Schemes

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mr Shivraj Singh Chouhan said MBBS courses will get conducted in the Hindi language to benefit students.

Education | ANI | Updated: Mar 28, 2022 10:38 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Bachelor In Science In Philippines Can't Be Equated With India's MBBS: National Medical Commission
Kerala High Court Seeks State Government Stand On Plea Seeking Aided Arts, Science College For Deaf Students
Union Minister Pradhan Asks IIT Bombay To Lead In Advancing New Frontiers Of Knowledge
IIT Mandi Start-Up Uses Green Technology To Convert Steel Mills Waste Into Useable Products
Like Medicos, Law Students To Work At Taluka Level To Provide Legal Aid: Supreme Court Judge
First Government-Run Veterinary College In Delhi Soon: Manish Sisodia
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Assures MBBS Courses In Hindi Language, Revamps Flagship Schemes
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister assures MBBS courses in Hindi language
Image credit: Shutterstock
Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mr Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that the state government will ensure that the Medical (MBBS) courses will get conducted in the Hindi language to benefit students. On the second day of the Madhya Pradesh government's 'Chintan Shivir' in the hill station of Pachmarhi, Chouhan said, "We will start imparting education for Medical courses in Hindi. It will benefit students from the poorer and middle classes background." Among various other announcements, the CM also announced the relaunch of his government's flagship schemes Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana and Ladli Lakshmi Yojana.

'Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana' will be started in a new manner from April 21 along with 'Ladli Lakshmi Yojana' that will begin from May 2 onward," said Chouhan. Under the revamped Kanya Vivah Yojana, the amount allocated to each bride has been increased from 51,000 to 55,000. The everyday household items will also be gifted to the Bride under the scheme. After the deliberation with his Cabinet Minister, CM Chouhan announced that the state government will facilitate the Pilgrimage visit to Senior Citizens and the scheme will also be launched again.

"'Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana' will be started again from April 18. We'll look into the arrangement of 'Tirth Yatra' (Pilgrimage) for destinations far away for the elderly through flights," said MP CM. Further, he announced that the State government has taken the decision that 50 per cent weightage in police recruitment will be to the physical strength of the candidate along with a written exam. The Madhya Pradesh Council of Ministers is holding a two-day long brainstorming session under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the hill station Pachmarhi.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Madhya Pradesh Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist at Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bachelor In Science In Philippines Can't Be Equated With India's MBBS: National Medical Commission
Bachelor In Science In Philippines Can't Be Equated With India's MBBS: National Medical Commission
Gujarat Board GSEB 10th, 12th Exams 2022 Begin Today; Covid-19 Guidelines, Exam Day Instructions To Follow
Gujarat Board GSEB 10th, 12th Exams 2022 Begin Today; Covid-19 Guidelines, Exam Day Instructions To Follow
Over 8.7 Lakh To Appear For Karnataka SSLC 10th Exams 2022 Begin Today; Hijab Not Allowed
Over 8.7 Lakh To Appear For Karnataka SSLC 10th Exams 2022 Begin Today; Hijab Not Allowed
Class 10 SSLC Exam 2022 Karnataka Board To Start From Tomorrow; Guidelines For Students
Class 10 SSLC Exam 2022 Karnataka Board To Start From Tomorrow; Guidelines For Students
Use CUET Scores To Admit Students In UG Programmes, UGC Tells Central Universities
Use CUET Scores To Admit Students In UG Programmes, UGC Tells Central Universities
.......................... Advertisement ..........................