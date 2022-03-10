Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022: Rs 10,345 Crore For Setting Up New Primary Schools

  • Home
Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022-23: According to the budget, the government will spend Rs 3,908 crore for the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan programme and Rs 3,160 crore for government high schools and higher secondary schools

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 10, 2022 1:52 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022-23: The Madhya Pradesh government has allocated Rs 10,345 crore for setting up government primary schools, and Rs 6,212 crore for secondary schools in the state budget presented on Wednesday, March 9. The budget also allocated Rs 253 crore for construction and expansion of government school, hostel, library and residential sports buildings, and Rs 166 crore for maintenance.

In the state budget 2022-23 presented by the Finance Minister Jagdish Devda, the government kept Rs 27,797 crores for the education sector, Rs 37,500 crore more than the previous fiscal year. The budget introduces the provision of Rs 350 crore for honorarium of guest teachers and Rs 310 crore for Panchayati Raj teachers.

According to the budget, the government will spend Rs 3,908 crore for the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan programme and Rs 3,160 crore for government high schools and higher secondary schools. For reading, writing, laboratory purposes in high schools and higher secondary schools, the government has allocated Rs 100 crore.

For the first time, the government has presented a 'child budget' as part of the annual financial plan, allocating Rs 57,800 crore for 220 schemes under 17 departments, including education, targeted at children aged below 18.

