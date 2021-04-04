Madhya Pradesh To Broadcast Educational Programmes For Classes 1 To 8

MP to broadcast educational programmes

Madhya Pradesh will be broadcasting educational programmes for students of Classes 1 to 8 on radio and television to help them understand the curriculum and get extra guidance apart from the regular school studies. This project is being managed by the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department.

The educational programmes will be broadcasted on radio between 10 am to 1 pm and on television from 12 to 1:30 pm. The radio programme will be broadcasted on the All India Radio channel and the television programme will be telecasted on ‘Doordarshan’.

The television programme will cover subjects including Science, Maths and Social Science.

स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग कक्षा पहली से 8वीं के विद्यार्थियों के लिए दूरदर्शन और रेडियो पर शैक्षणिक कार्यक्रम का प्रसारण करेगा। यह शैक्षणिक गतिविधियाँ रेडियो पर सुबह 10 से 11 और सांय 5 से 5:30 बजे तक एवं दूरदर्शन पर दोपहर 12 से 1:30 बजे तक संचालित की जाएंगी। pic.twitter.com/DwxjXblkgb — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) April 2, 2021

The radio programme will be broadcasting programmes on Hindi, Maths and English subjects. As part of the evening broadcast on radio, subjects such as music, sports, Yoga, traffic rules will be covered.

Madhya Pradesh has started a new programme named DigiLEP (Digital Learning Enhancement Program) as part of which textbook-based videos will be provided for Classes 1 and 2. Further up-gradation activity based videos will be made available to students, teachers and parents daily through WhatsApp group.

DigiLEP ( डिजिटल लर्निंग एन्हांसमेंट प्रोग्राम ) के अंतर्गत कक्षा पहली, दूसरी के पाठ्यपुस्तक आधारित वीडियो तथा कक्षा तीसरी से 8वीं के लिए दक्षता उन्नयन गतिविधि आधारित वीडियो प्रतिदिन व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप के माध्यम से शिक्षकों, पालकों और विद्यार्थियों को उपलब्ध कराए जाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/I1PbAxNw0N — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) April 2, 2021

The teachers will be then conducting quiz rounds and question-answer rounds on the basis of the curriculum covered through the programmes. The students will be marked on the basis of their performance in these programmes.