Madhya Pradesh To Broadcast Educational Programmes For Classes 1 To 8

Madhya Pradesh will be broadcasting educational programmes for students of Classes 1 to 8 on radio and television to help them understand the curriculum and get extra guidance apart from the regular school studies. This project is being managed by the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 4, 2021 7:22 pm IST

The educational programmes will be broadcasted on radio between 10 am to 1 pm and on television from 12 to 1:30 pm. The radio programme will be broadcasted on the All India Radio channel and the television programme will be telecasted on 'Doordarshan'.

The educational programmes will be broadcasted on radio between 10 am to 1 pm and on television from 12 to 1:30 pm. The radio programme will be broadcasted on the All India Radio channel and the television programme will be telecasted on ‘Doordarshan’.

The television programme will cover subjects including Science, Maths and Social Science.

The radio programme will be broadcasting programmes on Hindi, Maths and English subjects. As part of the evening broadcast on radio, subjects such as music, sports, Yoga, traffic rules will be covered.

Madhya Pradesh has started a new programme named DigiLEP (Digital Learning Enhancement Program) as part of which textbook-based videos will be provided for Classes 1 and 2. Further up-gradation activity based videos will be made available to students, teachers and parents daily through WhatsApp group.

The teachers will be then conducting quiz rounds and question-answer rounds on the basis of the curriculum covered through the programmes. The students will be marked on the basis of their performance in these programmes.

