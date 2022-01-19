Madhya Pradesh Board To Offer Helpline To Handle Exam Stress

Image credit: FILE Madhya Pradesh 10th, 12th exams will be held from February 17

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has launched a toll free number to provide psychological counselling services to students appearing for the high school and higher secondary exams. The toll-free helpline number- 18002330175 will be available between 8 am to 8 pm, students can call on all days (including holidays).

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book.

The students will be connected to the counsellors in case of exam related anxiety or stress during exams or after the result declaration. School Education Department, MP also informed the students about the counselling through its tweet. Students will also get updates on exam through the helpline.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मण्डल,म.प्र. द्वारा हाईस्कूल-हायर सेकण्डरी परीक्षाओं में शामिल होने वाले विद्यार्थियों के मानसिक तनाव को दूर करने, मनोवैज्ञानिक परामर्शदाताओं के द्वारा परामर्श प्रदान किया जा रहा है



➡️विद्यार्थी टोल फ्री क्रमांक 1800 233 0175 पर कॉल कर परामर्श प्राप्त कर सकते है pic.twitter.com/Ckc6FmEYzo — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) January 19, 2022

The classes 10 and 12 exams in Madhya Pradesh will be held from February 17. As per the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) exam schedule, the class 10 exam will be held from February 18, while class 12 exam from February 17.

The MPBSE had earlier revised the marking scheme for the Class 10 and Class 12 theory and practical exams for the 2022 board exams. According to the revised MP Board marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works.

For details on MPBSE board exams, please visit the website- mpbse.nic.in.