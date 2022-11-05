Madhya Pradesh Board To Conduct 10th, 12th Exams 2023 From February 13

Image credit: shutterstock,com Check MPBSE 10th, 12th exams 2023 schedule

MPBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE will conduct the Class 10, 12 exams 2023 from February 13. Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar through his tweet informed that the Class 10, 12 practical exams will be held from February 13 to 28 and theory exams from March 1 to 31, 2023. "Board examinations of Class 10th and 12th will start from February 13, 2023. The practical examinations will be held from 13th to 28th February 2023 and the theory examinations from March 1 to March 31, 2023," the minister tweeted.

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मण्डल की कक्षा 10 वीं एवं 12 वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षायें 13 फरवरी 2023 से प्रारंभ होंगी।



प्रायोगिक परीक्षायें 13 से 28 फरवरी 2023 एवं सैद्धान्तिक परीक्षायें 01 मार्च से 31 मार्च 2023 तक होंगी। — इन्दरसिंह परमार (@Indersinghsjp) November 4, 2022

The Madhya Pradesh Board in its earlier notification mentioned that the Class 10 and 12 theory exams will start from February 15. The practical exams will continue till March 25, while the theory exams will conclude on March 20, 2023.

The Madhya Pradesh Board will conduct the Class 10, 12 exams in pen-and-paper mode. The detail schedule of Madhya Pradesh Board once released will be available on the website- mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. To download the MP Board exam schedule, candidates need to visit the official website- mpbse.nic.in. Click on the Class 10, 12 schedule. MPBSE exam timetable will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.